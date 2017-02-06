Programming / Promotion Assistant

WBBJ, ABC and CBS affiliate in Jackson, TN has a full time opening for a Programming/Promotion Assistant. The successful candidate will have excellent computer skills, be highly organized, detail oriented and able to edit non-linear topical promos and our community calendar. Duties include filling daily log with promos and psa’s; assigning numbers to promos and psa’s; updating and maintaining network and syndicated formats in a proprietary computer software program, as well as distributing hard copy daily formats to master control; will format the program log with programming per the program schedule; maintain episode numbers of syndicated programs.

WBBJ is an equal opportunity employer.

Resumes can be sent to:

Wayne Thing, Program Ops Mgr

WBBJ-TV

346 Muse St

Jackson, TN

email: wthing@wbbjtv.com