South Side H.S. holds open house for perspective students

JACKSON, Tenn.-South Side High School held open house Monday afternoon in connection with open enrollment for the next school year.

The open house is a great opportunity to provide perspective students the chance to visit the schools, meet the faculty and staff and talk with the school counselors to answer questions they may have.

“The purpose is to give our students that are zoned to come to us and open enrollment students who might be interested in coming out here, a chance to come in and look at the programs of studies that we have to offer here,” said Anita Tucker, principal of South Side High School.

There will be more open houses during the week. For a complete list visit the “Seen on 7″section.