UPDATE: Madison Co. sheriff says missing man found safe

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man reported missing last week has been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office.

John “Butch” Allen Langley has been found safe, according to Tom Mapes, a public information officer with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office asked Friday for the public to help find Allen.

Sheriff John Mehr credits the combined efforts of law enforcement and assistance from citizens with locating him, according to a statement from the department.