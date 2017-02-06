Woman accused of causing officer’s death is charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A woman accused of causing the death of a Nashville police officer who tried to save her has been arrested and charged on the same day a public memorial was held for the decorated 18-year police veteran.

Court records show that 40-year-old Juli Glisson was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide on Monday. The records do not list an attorney for Glisson. Her bail was set at $100,000.

Officials say Officer Eric Mumaw and two other officers were trying to help her after a family member called to say she was parked at a boat ramp and had a history of being suicidal. Police say Glisson put the car into gear as Mumaw and another officer were trying to get her out of the vehicle. Mumaw’s body was later pulled from the water.