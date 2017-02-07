From 70°F to Near Freezing in 40 Hours…

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. Tuesday

After severe thunderstorms moved through West Tennessee this morning with only isolated reports of large hail or damaging winds, we’ve regained some sunshine and temperatures in the 70s in parts of West Tennessee. The record high for today, February 7th, in Jackson, was 71°F set in 2001 and it’s possible that we break that today. Mainly dry weather is expected this evening and the main focus in this forecast will now become the dramatic change in temperature.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will be mild overnight with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s as skies become mostly cloudy by midnight. We’ll have a dry night with light winds and a few breaks in the clouds which could allow dense fog to form early Wednesday morning. Take that into account when you plan your commute for tomorrow morning!

Tomorrow will still be a “warm” day with high temperatures in the 60s. The cold front will finally push through the region Wednesday afternoon and evening which may still spawn a few scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening. The chance for rain is only 20% so most of us may be able to stay dry. We’ll start Thursday morning in the lower 30s! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest on the weekend forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!



Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

