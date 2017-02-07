Crash knocks out power at busy Vann Drive intersection

NORTH JACKSON — A Tuesday afternoon crash leaves a traffic light out of service at one of the busiest intersections in Jackson.

A driver apparently lost control in a parking lot near the intersection of Vann Drive and Stonebridge Boulevard, striking a utility box and knocking out power to the traffic light, according to officials with Jackson Energy Authority.

No injuries have been reported, and no other vehicles were involved.

The utility box was heavily damaged and may take several hours to repair, according to JEA.

