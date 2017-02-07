Experts offer screenings at Lane College for National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local health experts offered free screenings Tuesday at Lane College for National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

“HIV is something still to be concerned about because how it was being transmitted, it’s still being transmitted that way,” said Janice Brown, HIV/AIDS Coordinator for the Jackson-Madison County Health Department. “We still have numbers increasing.”

They came together with local organizations Tuesday at Lane College to provide students with HIV and STD education and testing.

“Since today is African American or Black AIDS and HIV Awareness Day, we thought this would be an excellent place to come and offer HIV screenings,” Brown said.

Representatives from two Lane College student groups who organized the event say it’s important for men and women their age to get the ball rolling in the right direction.

“So if they see that people that are younger like them doing what needs to be done and putting the work in for us to live a long and healthy life, everyone else will want to join in and do it as well,” said Cordrequs Johnson, a student and event organizer at Lane College.

“Education, abstinence, people that are using needles to make sure if they’re sharing needles to clean their works,” said Brown, referring to some of the main factors of prevention.

Staff say it’s so easy to get tested for HIV and STDs there’s no reason not to do it.

“Let’s save lives,” Brown said. “Let’s become informed, and if you haven’t been tested, get tested.”

The Jackson-Madison County Health Department says if you missed the Tuesday event but are interested in getting information or a screening for yourself, you can call 731-927-8547 to make an appointment.