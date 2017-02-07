Gadsden fire destroys mobile home

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A mobile home is destroyed after a Tuesday afternoon fire in Gadsden.

Firefighters are on scene in the 18000 block of Highway 79 where the blaze left a home in ruins and damaged another mobile home and a nearby house.

No injuries have been reported, but fire officials say a dog and several puppies were killed.

The fire is now under control. Firefighters on scene say the resident was not home at the time.

The Gadsden fire chief says the blaze may have started with food left on the stove.

Firefighters with the Bells and Gadsden fire departments responded.