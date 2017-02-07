Jackson City Council hears budget audit for 2016

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson City Council members talked Tuesday morning about spending, looking at Fiscal Year 2016.

“We had to go into our fund balance some this year, which we knew we were going to do,” Mayor Jerry Gist said. “We’ve asked our departments over the past couple of years to cut, and this year we decided to fund them adequately.”

Alexander, Thompson and Arnold performed the audit on the city’s finances. The mayor said department heads are working on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The firm said there were overages of more than 300,000 in the areas of public safety and the solid waste department. The next fiscal year ends June 30.