Jackson State student speaks at event about Islamic faith

JACKSON, Tenn.-Jackson State Community College held an event Tuesday afternoon called “Understanding Islam.”

April Gardner, a student at Jackson State was the guest speaker at the event.

She said Dr. Billy Weston, an instructor at Jackson State urged her to speak at the event to get the message out about Islam.

“I’m hoping people will come away with a better understanding of what Islam is that there is nothing to be afraid of that it’s a experience that can really benefit and I hope to bridge the gap across our social barriers,” said Gardner.

Gardner spoke on the history of Islam, and how the religion has been affected since President Trump has taken office and how people look at the religion since 9/11.