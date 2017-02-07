Local EMS team receives statewide service award

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Ambulance Service Association selects an EMS system each year to honor for their work in the community.

This year, the award winner is right in West Tennessee. The EMS team in Haywood County has shown how dedication and commitment can go a long way.

“We have been recognized by the Tennessee Ambulance Service Association as an ALS service that exemplifies professionalism with quality service in our community,” Haywood County EMA Director David Smith said.

Any EMS system can be nominated for this service award except services holding leadership roles within TASA. Smith said the award came as a surprise.

“We’re not even sure who did the nomination,” Smith said. “We do know that we had two nominations that came from our county from previous patients.”

After the nomination, a committee from TASA voted for the winner. Smith said receiving such a great honor wouldn’t be possible without the help from the EMS team.

“We’ve got a great staff,” Smith said. “They’re a motivated bunch. They are dedicated to providing the highest quality care to patients of Haywood County.”

Smith said community members rely on first responders when they’re in need, and his team is a group who won’t let them down.

“We are the only source of emergency service for Haywood County,” Smith said. “And our people take that responsibility very seriously for providing high quality care.”

Later this month, representatives with the Haywood County Ambulance Authority will attend TASA’s leadership conference to officially receive the award.