Man faces burglary, theft charges

JACKSON, Tenn.- A man is facing burglary and theft charges after police said he was caught on camera apparently stealing from a dorm room at a local college.

Kevinion Gilmore is accused of entering a dorm in Graves Hall on the campus of Lane College and taking a digital camera, according to court documents.

Police said the camera recorded video of the alleged incident to a secured cloud on the internet which the owner was able to view later.

According to the affidavit, investigators said Gilmore admitted to taking a key from the school staff area, entering the room and taking the camera.

Gilmore is charged with aggravated burglary and theft under $1,000.