Mr. Food recipe for Hot Chocolate Muffins

What You’ll Need:

3/4 cup hot cocoa mix

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

3/4 cup milk

1/2 cup butter, melted and cooled

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3/4 cup mini chocolate chips

1/2 cup mini marshmallows, cut in half



What To Do:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, combine hot cocoa mix, flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt; set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk eggs, milk, butter, and vanilla. Fold egg mixture into flour mixture just until mixed. Stir chocolate chips into batter. Evenly divide batter into muffin cups.

Bake 18 to 20 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from oven and top with marshmallow halves, cut side down. Return to oven 1 to 2 minutes, just to soften marshmallows. Let cool 5 to 10 minutes, then remove to wire rack to cool completely.