Mugshots : Madison County : 2/06/17 – 2/07/17 February 7, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/13William Smith Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Wade Davis Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Travis Pirtle Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Terry Lake Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Teresa Weaver Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Rontay Currie Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Robert Sheppard Driving on suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Michael Walker Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Lucas Stone Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Kevinion Gilmore Aggravated burglary, theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Joseph Keith Jines Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Erica McLin Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13David Hathcote Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/06/17 and 7 a.m. on 2/07/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore