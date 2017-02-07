Mugshots : Madison County : 2/06/17 – 2/07/17

1/13 William Smith Hold for other agency

2/13 Wade Davis Vandalism

3/13 Travis Pirtle Criminal impersonation

4/13 Terry Lake Violation of community corrections

5/13 Teresa Weaver Shoplifting

6/13 Rontay Currie Aggravated assault

7/13 Robert Sheppard Driving on suspended license

8/13 Michael Walker Failure to appear

9/13 Lucas Stone Failure to appear

10/13 Kevinion Gilmore Aggravated burglary, theft under $999

11/13 Joseph Keith Jines Failure to comply

12/13 Erica McLin Failure to appear

13/13 David Hathcote Simple domestic assault



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/06/17 and 7 a.m. on 2/07/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.