Supt. advisory committee meets, hopes to give feedback in search for new school leader

JACKSON, Tenn.-The superintendent advisory committee of the Jackson-Madison County School Board met Tuesday night.

In that meeting, the committee organized a community group that will help give feedback on the superintendent’s search.

The committee narrowed almost 90 applicants down to 12. The 12 will consist of one student, one principal, two workers from the central office, two parents, three teachers, two members of the business community and one from the NAACP.

The sub committee will not have voting or ranking privileges but will simply offer feedback.