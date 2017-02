WEATHER UPDATE

RECORD BREAKING TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TODAY AS TEMPERATURES RISE INTO THE MID TO UPPER 70S. SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE DURING MOST OF THE DAY TODAY AS A COLD FRONT MOVES INTO THE MID-SOUTH. TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN MILD AGAIN ON WEDNESDAY BEFORE COOLER AIR MOVES IN BY THURSDAY MORNING. ONE BRIEF DRY DAY WITH COLD TEMPERATURES BEFORE WE RETURN TO THE 60S AND MORE CHANCES OF RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS THIS WEEKEND AS ANOTHER COLD FRONT MOVES THROUGH.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com