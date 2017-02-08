Campaign audit: 100s of potential violations by ex-lawmaker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A campaign finance audit of former state Rep. Jeremy Durham has found hundreds of potential violations.

The Tennessee Registry of Campaign Finance voted Wednesday to proceed with the case against the Franklin Republican who was expelled from the state House in September after an attorney general’s report detailed a series of sexual harassment allegations.

The audit found that Durham failed to report more than $36,000 in campaign contributions, that he disbursed nearly $69,000 in promissory and convertible notes for personal use and made cash withdrawals and that he charged both the state and his campaign for $7,700 worth of expenses.

Durham’s attorney, Peter Strianse, unsuccessfully sought to block the public release of the audit until his client gets a chance to dispute the findings.