Committee meets to discuss budget need for the city of Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.-Three city council members and two members of the community met Wednesday night to discuss the budget for the city of Jackson.

This is the third meeting for this group. This committee meets to discuss what certain organizations of the city get money.

Chairman Randy Wallace explained more on the meeting.

“Just, I think we need different ideas from different people and just getting somebody out of the community that hasn’t been serving on the city council for several years to get some new ideas from them,” said Wallace.

The committee will continue to meet every two weeks during the budget planning process.