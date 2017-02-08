Dramatic Drop in Temperature Overnight

Weather Update – 2:00 p.m. Wednesday

A few light rain showers are moving through West Tennessee near the Tennessee-Kentucky state border where temperatures are in the 40s. Meanwhile, Jackson has sunny skies with temperatures in the 70s! A cold front is moving through the region and will eventually push through completely overnight bringing a very cold day our way tomorrow.

TONIGHT

Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures dropping to the upper 20s and lower 30s by sunrise at 6:48 a.m. Thursday morning. The winds will pick up tonight too with maximum sustained speeds between 10 and 20 miles per hour but gusts could possibly reach 30 miles per hour.

This will cause temperature in the upper 20s and lower 30s to feel about 10°F colder at 7 a.m. tomorrow morning. Wind chills will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. Expect a sunny day tomorrow with warmer weather returning Friday.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible this weekend when temperatures return to reaching the 70s. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest on the weekend forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

