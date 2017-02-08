Medical examiner’s office says man shot at least 15 times

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (AP) – A preliminary report from the Hamilton County medical examiner’s office shows a 29-year-old man was shot at least 15 times after allegedly pointing a weapon at sheriff’s deputies last month.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/2lrZOtg ) says the report said Christopher Dalton Sexton was handcuffed after he was shot Jan. 17 and authorities found a handgun near his body. The report said he had gunshot wounds to the head, chest, back and legs.

Investigators have not identified the deputies who shot Sexton or said how many deputies fired.

Authorities pursued Sexton for two hours after he violated an order of protection. Court records show Sexton had a history of domestic assaults against his wife. His wife, Lindsay Sexton, said he struggled with bipolar disorder and had previous run-ins with law enforcement but was trying to improve things.