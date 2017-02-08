North Side H.S. holds open house for perspective students

JACKSON, Tenn.-North Side High School held open house Wednesday afternoon in connection with open enrollment for the next school year.

The open house is for perspective students to visit the schools they would like to attend, meet the faculty and staff, talk with the school counselors to answer any questions they may have.

“When they leave tonight, they’ll know more about North Side, they will know what we have to offer, they will have met some of the students, the coaches, they will kind of get a sense of who we are,” said Jason Bridgeman principal of North Side High School.

There are two more open houses scheduled for this week.

