State Rep. Andy Holt calls lottery ads, “predatory”

NASHVILLE, Tenn.-Wednesday, Tennessee State Representative Andy Holt introduced legislation that targets, what he calls, predatory marketing tactics from the Tennessee Lottery.

Holt said lottery commercials were being used in predatory ways to target Tennessee’s most economically vulnerable citizens by encouraging them to purchase lottery tickets rather than life sustaining goods such as food.

The proposed legislation will seek to set up an independent commission to vet all lottery adds. Holt said the legislation has a strong bi-partisan support, noting that Senate Minority leader Lee Harris is carrying the senate version of the legislation.