Tenn. lawmakers consider banning open containers in vehicles

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new bill making its way through the Tennessee House of Representatives would ban open alcohol bottles or cans in vehicles on Tennessee roadways.

“We’ve got a lot of people dying on the roadways,” Sgt. Joseph Gill with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said.

Gill said drunk drivers killed two of his relatives. “I’ve investigated traffic fatalities, and a large portion of the time alcohol is involved, and you know it’s something that can be prevented,” he said.

Current law bans drivers from having an open container but not passengers. Attorney Mark Donahoe, a criminal defense and civil lawyer, said he does not see a lot of open container citations. “I think if this passes you’ll see quite a few written,” he said.

According to the bill, if a passenger gets caught with an open container in the vehicle it would be considered a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by fine only.

Current law conflicts with federal open container guidelines, which redirects about $18 million in federal funding to be used for DUI enforcement. Gov. Bill Haslam’s office said the change would allow the state to use that money for roads.

Some prosecutors and police worry the money they received to target DUIs would be lost under the change.

Gill said it could save lives. “There’s no temptation, and this way we don’t have impaired drivers on the roadway,” he said.

If approved, the law would take effect July 1.