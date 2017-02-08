Two Tigers sign to Bethel

LEXINGTON, Tenn — Getting a chance to play sports at the collegiate level is something you have to earn, it’s not given out. You sometimes see people take that opportunity for granted, unfortunately. But for Lexington’s Darrius Bomer and Jordan Taylor, this was something they’ve always dreamed of, and today it became a reality as they signed their papers to become a Bethel Wildcat. They talked about the feeling of being able to go to college together.

“It feels great, like I know him, like I’m [going to] room with him and everything so it’s going to be great,” Bomer said.

“It feels good, somebody I know, somebody I can play with, somebody I can room with,” Taylor said.