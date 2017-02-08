Valentine photo props decorate Savannah’s Tennessee Street Park

SAVANNAH,Tenn.–Oversized Valentine candy replicas fill the Tennessee Street Park in Savannah.

City staff said the wooden heart cut-outs are on display 24 hours a day between now and Valentine’s Day.

There are 36 hearts with various messages like ‘Cutie Patootie’ and ‘#Love’ painted on them.

Wood carver Jim Ackley said he wanted the hearts to encourage people to enjoy the park and take cool photos.

“I made all these myself. I cut them out and painted them to look just like the candy, so you can send a valentine to somebody,” Ackley said, “it’s not just a card that’ll get thrown away, it’s something that’ll last a lifetime.”

This is the second year for the display.

Ackley said he does not know if there are any additional messages he could add for next year, but he is open to suggestions.