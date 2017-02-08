Van hits popular convenience store; no injuries reported

SAVANNAH, Tenn.– A van crashes into the front of a popular convenience store and miraculously no one was injured.

“You don’t see it everyday,” Tyler Shiver said, “just about everybody in town comes here everyday.”

Moments before noon Wednesday, Savannah police said they were dispatched to the Dodge’s Chicken Store after a van barreled into the front of the building.

“The driver said she was pulling into the parking lot and the brakes failed and she ran into the building,” Sgt. Allen Snelling said.

Snelling was the first officer on scene, “it’s been a while since we’ve had a call like this,” he said.

Officers said charges for the driver, who was the only person inside the van are pending. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

By Wednesday evening, sheets of plywood covered some of the damage.

Customers said there was still plenty of visible damage on the inside. “It was just a bit of a mess down there. It just looks like clean up on aisle four,” Shiver said.

It is still unclear at this time how fast the driver may have been going, but the airbags did not deploy, according to investigators.

Police said they are not releasing the female driver’s name or age at this time since the investigation is still open.