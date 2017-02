WEATHER UPDATE

A COLD FRONT WILL MOVE ACROSS THE AREA TODAY AND WITH THAT SOME SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS MIGHT OCCUR THIS AFTERNOON. HIGH S TODAY WILL BE IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S.

COLDER AIR WILL BUILD INTO THE REGION LOWERING TEMPERATURES TONIGHT TO THE UPPER 20S. THE COLD AIR WILL NOT BE AROUND LONG BECAUSE A SOUTHERLY FLOW WILL RETURN ON FRIDAY. TEMPERATURES WILL MODERATE BY FRIDAY.

TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN WARM THROUGH THE WEEKEND WITH HIGHS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY IN THE 70S WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN OR RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS EACH DAY. COOLER TEMPERATURES RETURN MONDAY AND TUESDAY.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

