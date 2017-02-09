Area church brings care to others with new program

JACKSON, Tenn.-A West Tennessee Church participated in an event that brought care to others in need.

Johnson Grove Missionary Baptist Church and their new program, the Social Justice Ministry was started to show the youth and children at a young age that giving is the most important thing.

Thursday evening, the program donated to the Wo/men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program, also known as WRAP.

“I hope they’re learning at an early age the need for giving, and know that that’s part of life and that it’s always going to be part of life, as they get older, that’s what God wants them to do.. give,” said Patricia Beasley, chair of the Social Justice Program.

The church donated 15 blankets to the program.