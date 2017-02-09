Cheese recall information

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture says the manufacturer of Amish Classic Colby deli horn cheese, has recalled several lot numbers and instructed wholesalers and retailers to stop selling their stock.

The manufacturer, Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC, is instructing all wholesalers and retailers to discontinue selling their existing stock of Amish Classic Colby deli horns distributed by MDS Foods under the Amish Classic label with item number 55209 and sold as sliced deli cheese. They are also recalling lot numbers 110316V02, 110316V03 and 110316V04.

The company is also removing packaged Amish Classic Colby Cheese with item numbers 55241 and 55245 which were cut from the suspect 55209 product and wrapped at the MDS Foods manufacturing facility located in Tullahoma, Tenn.

Meijer’s Colby-jack deli horn lot number 110316V08 and Meijer’s Colby deli horn lot numbers 110216V05 are also part of the recall.

State agriculture officials urged anyone who purchased any of the items not to consume them. No illnesses have been reported in Tennessee.