Crusaders playing together as one at the right time

JACKSON, Tenn — The Liberty Tech Crusaders are fighting for a number one seed in the district tournament. They started the season 4-7, but they always say, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.

In their last eight games, the team is 6-2. Coach Terell Green said his team is finally playing as one, and having been apart of three state championship teams, Green knows what his team needs to do in order to make a run and their starting to do that at the right time.

“Getting my football players back and just having a little camaraderie and just talking a lot about win and losing,” Green said. “You know them football kids come back and just lost in the state tournament, they just really bringing everybody together, letting them know, hey let’s do it, we can do it, we got the team to do it.”

As every coach preaches to their team, it’s about defense. Defense helps you win championships and the Crusaders are playing defense at a very high level.

“I would say our press and our defense you know is really clicking, the kids out there talking a lot more on defense and just working,” Green said. “Their hungry, they want it, they being humble right now, they just really becoming a team.”

The Crusaders will take on Covington Friday night.