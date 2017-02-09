Historic Paris cemetery in care of city after uncertain future

PARIS, Tenn. — One local historic cemetery’s future is now in good hands after the city of Paris takes over.

Hillcrest Cemetery is the newest cemetery the city takes care of, but not after some uncertainty.

“We hit a few stumbling blocks, and it took a little bit of time for all the shareholders to come to an agreement about what the result would be,” City Manager Kim Foster said.

However, after the community raised their concerns, the shareholders agreed unanimously to fully sign over the cemetery.

“The shareholders that weren’t sure they wanted to turn everything over to the city felt like because of some of the responses that the community made that this really was the best course of action,” Foster said.

Foster says there is no profit for the city in taking on this cemetery but that this is something they are doing for the community.

“It’s not a money-making opportunity for us at all, and it’s additional work,” Foster said. “But we felt like it was a benefit to the community because of the stability that it provides.”

Last year, the assets for the cemetery were frozen, and one shareholder was paying for the upkeep out of his own pocket. Last fall, he said he was unable to do so.

Now that the city is officially in charge, the Parks and Recreation Department will fully take over maintenance for the city.

“Every day there will be a guy come through, and he’ll look over the cemetery and pick up any loose garbage, flower arrangements that have been there for too long, they start to lose their color,” Maintenance Director Joel Crosno said.

You can contact the Paris Parks Department about a plot or grave site by calling 731-641-1402.