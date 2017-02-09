Lady Hawks finish off regular season perfect

BOLIVAR, Tenn — The South Side Lady Hawks were on a mission Thursday night to finish the regular season a perfect 21-0. They did just that taking down the Bolivar Lady Tigers, 81-36.

Having won their district last season and losing in the first round of the regional tournament, coach Brent McNeal knows he has a different group this year due to one thing, experience.

“We’ve had some stumbles along the way you know, we won the district last year and end up losing in the first round of the region so just always bringing up the experiences you know,” McNeal said.

The Lady Hawks will now get a brief break as they’ve earned a first round bye in the district tournament.