Madison Co. Budget Committee talks spending

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Budget Committee met Thursday morning to talk about upcoming budget needs.

Doug Stephenson will serve as chair of the committee for another term, and Smokey Joe Roland will serve as vice chair.

The committee began talking about how to divide funds among the jail, school system, highway and solid waste department.

They also began talking about how to divide money among nonprofits in the county.

“We’ve got a couple of people that have come to me and said they would like a couple of organizations to be considered,” Stephenson said.

The board also mentioned working with the school system to get an organized budget from each school so they can better understand the building needs.