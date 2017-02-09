Northeast Middle School boys basketball team recognized for stellar season

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.-The Northeast Middle School boys basketball team completed their season Saturday at the sectional tournament in Memphis.

The team finished with a record of 17-1 and there was a celebration held in their honor Thursday.

The team earned the following honors, an undefeated regular season, regular season District 5-AA champions, West Carroll Holiday Hoopfest tournament champions and District 5-AA tournament champions.

“We held expectations for them and they lived up to it, but the boys had a great chemistry, they genuinely like each other and they play well together,” said Chris Nye, Boys Basketball Coach with Northeast Middle School.

The season ended for the team in the Final Four of the West Tennessee Large School Sectional Tournament.