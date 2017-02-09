Returning to Warmer Weather on Friday

Weather Update – 2:30 p.m. Thursday

Who’s ready for the warm weather to return? After starting the day in the upper 20s and lower 30s temperatures have only warmed about 10°F this afternoon. This has been one of the coldest afternoons we’ve had in February so far and this will be it for cold weather for a few days! While still chilly tomorrow morning, we’re going to return to the 60s and 70s very soon!

TONIGHT

Expect mainly clear skies overnight with light winds. Temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 20s overnight but flow from the south-southeast will keep temperatures stable after midnight.

Tomorrow will be another sunny day but due to dry conditions, clear skies, and breezy weather with winds from the southwest, it’ll be a very warm day! Temperatures are expected to peak in the lower to middle 60s during the afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible this weekend when temperatures return to the 70s. Right now, scattered rain is expected Saturday with more widespread showers on Sunday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest on the weekend forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

