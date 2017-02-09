TBI talks about Henderson Co. murder, arson investigation

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — We now know more information about a fatal house fire that happened Tuesday near Lexington.

A man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the deadly blaze admitted to shooting the victim and cutting off his head, according to court documents.

Buddy Ray Small, 36, of Linden is facing first-degree murder, arson and abuse of a corpse charges after the fire that broke out at a home on Johnson Road in Henderson County.

The fire was at first thought to be weather related, but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was later called to investigate, leading to Small’s arrest.

“We received a request to investigate,” said Susan Niland, a spokesperson for the TBI. “So we joined the Tennessee Fire Investigation Services, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department and the Henderson County Fire Department in our investigation.”

Niland said the victim has not yet been identified, pending autopsy results.

“When first responders entered that residence, they discovered the body of an adult male inside but could not identify him right way,” she said.

During an interview with the investigators, court documents show Small admitted to shooting the victim before cutting his head off and setting the mobile home on fire.

The family of the suspect returned to the mobile home Thursday and blocked off the scene with caution tape. They said this is a tragic situation and that they are grieving for the victim’s family.

Court papers say the headless body of the victim was found in the living room, and the severed head was found in a brush pile about 500 yards behind the mobile home.

TBI agents arrested small Wednesday. He is being held without bond in the Henderson County Jail.

The TBI says the investigation is ongoing and that they will release more information, including the victim’s identity, when available.

Small is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Henderson County General Sessions Court.