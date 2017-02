UT Martin begins search for new provost, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

MARTIN, Tenn.-The University of Tennessee at Martin has begun a national search for a new provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Afairs.

Dr. Gerald Ogg has held the dual position since 2011, and will return to the faculty in the UT Martin Department of Communications once a suitable candidate is found.

The search committee said it hopes to begin conducting interviews for this key leadership position in April.