UT Martin students, faculty members return from Houston after working at Super Bowl 51

MARTIN, Tenn.- Nine students and two faculty members from the University of Tennessee at Martin worked behind the scenes at the Super Bowl 51 in Houston, Texas. This is the fourth consecutive year UT-Martin has been represented at the event, and this year the university was one of only two permitted to send students…

The students worked a 15-hour day at the Super Bowl. Dr. Dexter Davis has a long-standing relationship with the

NFL and is able to accompany a group of students to the game each year.