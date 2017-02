WEATHER UPDATE

HIGH PRESSURE IS EXPECTED TO MOVE QUICKLY ACROSS THE REGION TODAY AND WITH IT WE HAVE DRY AND COLD CONDITIONS. THE COLD AIR SHOULD NOT BE AROUND TOO LONG AS SOUTHERLY WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO RETURN TO THE AREA WARMING US UP. THE HIGH TOMORROW WILL REACH 65 WITH SUNNY SKIES.

OVER THE WEEKEND MOISTURE WILL MOVE FROM THE GULF COAST TO THE MID-SOUTH WITH WARMER TEMPERATURES AND AN INCREASE IN THE POSSIBILITY OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS.

ANOTHER FRONT SUNDAY NIGHT AND RETURN US TO COOLER WEATHER, BUT NOT AS COLD AND THERE WILL NE A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS EARLY NEXT WEEK.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com