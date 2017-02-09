“Do the Write Thing” challenge kicks off its 10 year

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Jackson “Do the Write Thing challenge” kicked off its tenth year Thursday at West Bemis Middle School.

The program gives middle school students the opportunity to speak out about the presence of youth violence in their lives through classroom discussions and written expression.

Organizers said this makes it easier for students to examine the relationships in their lives and lets them know they are not alone.

“All of the students report to us that youth violence affects their lives, they’re very (aware) of it, and they want to do something about it,” said

organizer and Jackson City Councilman Ernest Brooks II.

West Bemis Middle School students were encouraged to write essays inspired by the presence of youth violence in their lives.

The presentation was also decorated with “Do the Write Thing” posters created by the students.