Barber School offers free services for Valentine’s Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Look good for your valentine at a discounted price.

The Barber School in Jackson will offer several free services next week in honor of Valentine’s Day. Customers could get a free shave on Friday.

Instructor William T. Hollingsworth said customers can get a complimentary manicure Monday, free facial on Tuesday, complimentary roller set on Wednesday, and a free brow arch on Thursday.

The school said it wants to show some love for the less fortunate. “They don’t have to spend a lot of money to look good,” Hollingsworth said. “Everybody knows a good haircut or a good hairstyle or a good eyebrow arch makes you feel like you have a million bucks in your pocket.”

Haircuts cost $5.

Customers can take advantage of the free services from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, through Thursday, Feb. 16.