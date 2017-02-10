Driver airlifted after crash, hourlong rescue near Huntingdon

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — One person has been airlifted to a Nashville hospital after a Friday morning crash and an hourlong extrication near Huntingdon.

Huntingdon Fire and Rescue responded around 8 a.m. to the wreck on Highway 70 about three miles west of the city limits, according to a release from Director of Public Safety Walter Smothers.

A crew worked for an hour to extricate the driver, whose identity has not been released. There is no word on their condition at this time.

The driver was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon and later airlifted to Nashville.

“Due to the depth of the ditch and angle of the truck, this was one of the most difficult rescues I have ever witnessed,” Smothers said in the release. “I highly commend the efforts of all the rescue workers.”

Members of Huntingdon Fire and Rescue were assisted by members of the Carroll County Fire Department and Baptist EMS, according to the release.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.