Driver dies after being airlifted from Carroll Co. crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Huntingdon Fire and Rescue responded early Friday morning to a fatal crash on Highway 70.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Nashville where he later died.

Director of Public Safety Walter Smothers said the victim, who has not yet been identified, drove into a ditch off of the highway. He says it took his team around and hour to remove the victim from his vehicle.

“He was hurt very seriously, and once they were able to cut several trees and cut the vehicle apart, it still took several people just to remove him from the truck,” Smothers said.

The Carroll County Fire Department and EMS also assisted in freeing the victim.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck and says more information will be released when available.