Jackson man charged with having stolen gun, pills

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police arrested a man accused of having a stolen handgun and drugs.

Lamarlow Martin appeared Friday in Jackson City Court on drug, firearm and theft counts.

Police said they found Xanax pills in Martin’s pocket Thursday after stopping him in a parking lot on Daugherty Street. Officers said Martin told them he got the Xanax pills for his grandmother.

Police said they also found a stolen gun under the seat where Martin had been sitting.

Martin is being held at the Madison County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond.