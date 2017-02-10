Leadership Jackson Alumni Assn. taking applications for high school senior scholarships

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Leadership Jackson Alumni Association is requesting applications for the annual scholarship offered to high school seniors attending college in the fall of 2017.

The scholarship will be funded through a portion of the annual dues paid by each member of the program.

The scholarship will amount to at least $1,000 and as much as $2,000 payable to the college or university during the student’s freshman year.

“We know there’s somebody out there that really needs this money and that it can make a difference for them and whether they can attend the college of their choice and we hope to provide that little extra funding that they need,” said Beverly Absher, president of the Leadership Jackson Alumni Association.

The application must be received by March 31 of the student’s senior year.