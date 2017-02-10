Lincoln Elementary names its recipient for ‘Teacher of the Year’

JACKSON, Tenn.-Lincoln Elementary students and teachers gathered Friday to honor one of their own.

Steve Webster was honored with Lincoln Elementary’s Teacher of the Year Award. He has been at Lincoln Elementary for 5 years, where he teaches 5th grade math.

According to his colleagues, Webster has a love for the children at the school and does not want to see them fail at life or at school.

They said he has gone out of his way to help many of the students.

“The kids, their families can’t afford some things, so I think it’s coming upon me and other teachers, which they have, and we pitch in and we do other things in the community that help allow them to see that there is success outside of the projects,” said Webster.

Congratulations to Mr. Webster for a well- deserved honor.