Man charged with having cocaine, marijuana in Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police arrested a man accused of having drugs inside an east Jackson apartment.

Tychicus Randle appeared Friday in Jackson City Court on several drug counts.

Officers said they found marijuana, cocaine and digital scales Feb. 8 inside an apartment on East King Street.

Randle is currently being held at the Madison County Jail in lieu of $6,000 bond.