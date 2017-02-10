Martin man charged with filing false report

MARTIN, Tenn. — A man is charged with filing a false report after telling police he was detained by a man who identified himself as a Martin police officer and later admitting to making up the story, according to police.

Christian Griffis, 19, of Martin came to the police department around 11:30 p.m. Thursday and told police a man claiming to be a Martin police officer had detained him, according to a release from the Martin Police Department.

Griffis reportedly told police had been walking on University Street when the man approached him.

He told police the man had placed him in handcuffs and told him he was investigating a complaint of Griffis harrassing someone through Snapchat, according to the release.

Griffis said the man looked at his phone and then released him.

Investigators spoke with Griffis Friday morning at the police department where he told them he made up the entire incident because he was mad at his friends for making him walk back to Browning Hall from Wal-Mart, according to the release.

Griffis was released on a criminal summons for a charge of false reports. He is set to be arraigned at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.