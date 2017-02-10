Mugshots : Madison County : 2/08/17 – 2/09/17 February 10, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/17Daria Mock Assault, aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Tychicus Randle Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Shelby Shaw Resisting stop/arrest, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Shana Carey Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Pretasha Deberry No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Martavious Ballard Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Marcus Graves Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Kourtney Wilson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Kimberly Davis Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Karita Golden Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Jessica Gonzalez No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Jackson Norris Prohibited weapons, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Holly Roberson No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Donald Clark Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Cody Maness Schedule II drug violations, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Benjamin Chattin DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Aquarius Robertson Reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/08/17 and 7 a.m. on 2/09/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore