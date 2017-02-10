Mugshots : Madison County : 2/08/17 – 2/09/17

1/17 Daria Mock Assault, aggravated burglary

2/17 Tychicus Randle Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/17 Shelby Shaw Resisting stop/arrest, vandalism

4/17 Shana Carey Violation of community corrections

5/17 Pretasha Deberry No charges entered

6/17 Martavious Ballard Shoplifting

7/17 Marcus Graves Theft over $1,000

8/17 Kourtney Wilson Violation of probation

9/17 Kimberly Davis Violation of probation

10/17 Karita Golden Failure to appear

11/17 Jessica Gonzalez No charges entered

12/17 Jackson Norris Prohibited weapons, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia

13/17 Holly Roberson No charges entered

14/17 Donald Clark Failure to appear

15/17 Cody Maness Schedule II drug violations, failure to appear

16/17 Benjamin Chattin DUI

17/17 Aquarius Robertson Reckless driving



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/08/17 and 7 a.m. on 2/09/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.