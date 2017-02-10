Mugshots : Madison County : 2/09/17 – 2/10/17 February 10, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/20Jason Oneal Driving on revoked 4th Show Caption Hide Caption 2/20Travis Thompson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/20Shavoria Grady Coercion of witness Show Caption Hide Caption 4/20Savanna Welch DUI, underage consumption, schedule VI drug violations, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 5/20Roy Wilkerson No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 6/20Rontavious Love Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/20Roderick Cole Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 8/20Natrasken Love Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/20Krishonta Montgomery Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 10/20Michelle Pyron Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/20Lamarlow Martin Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, theft over $500, schedule IV drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 12/20Kelvin Garner Schedule I drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 13/20Jonathan Henley No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 14/20Jason Boatwright Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/20James Lanier Contempt of court, violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/20James Call Driving on revoked/suspended license, legend drugs-possession without prescription Show Caption Hide Caption 17/20Dominique Turner Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 18/20Anthony Carney DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 19/20Andrew Nunnally DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 20/20Amanda Estes Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/09/17 and 7 a.m. on 2/10/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore