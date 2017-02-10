Mugshots : Madison County : 2/09/17 – 2/10/17

1/20 Jason Oneal Driving on revoked 4th

2/20 Travis Thompson Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/20 Shavoria Grady Coercion of witness

4/20 Savanna Welch DUI, underage consumption, schedule VI drug violations, open container law

5/20 Roy Wilkerson No charges entered

6/20 Rontavious Love Failure to appear

7/20 Roderick Cole Contempt of court

8/20 Natrasken Love Failure to appear

9/20 Krishonta Montgomery Shoplifting

10/20 Michelle Pyron Simple domestic assault

11/20 Lamarlow Martin Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, theft over $500, schedule IV drug violations

12/20 Kelvin Garner Schedule I drug violations

13/20 Jonathan Henley No charges entered

14/20 Jason Boatwright Violation of community corrections

15/20 James Lanier Contempt of court, violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear

16/20 James Call Driving on revoked/suspended license, legend drugs-possession without prescription

17/20 Dominique Turner Violation of probation

18/20 Anthony Carney DUI

19/20 Andrew Nunnally DUI

20/20 Amanda Estes Vandalism









































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/09/17 and 7 a.m. on 2/10/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.